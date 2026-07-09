Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 170.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 64,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $527.67 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $513.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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