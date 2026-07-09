Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 9,628 Shares of Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astrazeneca alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Negative Sentiment: AstraZeneca said its Wainua drug failed to meet the main goal in a Phase III trial for a serious heart disease, a setback that hit investor confidence because the medicine had been one of the company’s more closely watched pipeline assets. Reuters article on Wainua trial failure

AstraZeneca said its Wainua drug failed to meet the main goal in a Phase III trial for a serious heart disease, a setback that hit investor confidence because the medicine had been one of the company’s more closely watched pipeline assets. Negative Sentiment: The trial failure was described as a significant valuation hit, with reports saying the stock dropped nearly 10% in London trading and erased roughly £19 billion from AstraZeneca’s market value. Proactive Investors article on valuation impact

The trial failure was described as a significant valuation hit, with reports saying the stock dropped nearly 10% in London trading and erased roughly £19 billion from AstraZeneca’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported earlier in the week that AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo were nearing a UK pricing deal for the breast cancer drug Enhertu, which could support the company’s commercial outlook if finalized. Reuters article on Enhertu pricing deal

Reuters reported earlier in the week that AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo were nearing a UK pricing deal for the breast cancer drug Enhertu, which could support the company’s commercial outlook if finalized. Neutral Sentiment: AstraZeneca also announced a new respiratory-drug licensing deal with Sino Biopharmaceutical worth up to $1.9 billion, including $200 million upfront, underscoring continued pipeline investment even as the market focuses on the trial miss. Reuters article on Sino Biopharma licensing deal

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $189.41 on Thursday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1-year low of $137.23 and a 1-year high of $212.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 30.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here