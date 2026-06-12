Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 39,516 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 333.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,836 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,615,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,303 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,035 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $664,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares, and COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares, signaling management confidence in Matador Resources' outlook. Insider trade filing for Joseph Wm Foran Insider trade filing for Glenn W. Stetson

CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares, and COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares, signaling management confidence in Matador Resources' outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and fiscal 2026 earnings estimates for MTDR, which suggests analysts see slightly stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised near-term and fiscal 2026 earnings estimates for MTDR, which suggests analysts see slightly stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Matador Resources held a shareholder/analyst call, but the provided transcript headline does not specify any major new guidance, deal, or operational update. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shareholder/Analyst Call Prepared Remarks Transcript

Matador Resources held a shareholder/analyst call, but the provided transcript headline does not specify any major new guidance, deal, or operational update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the supportive news, MTDR has been trading below its recent levels, with investors still weighing the company’s slower year-over-year revenue trend from the latest quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report).

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