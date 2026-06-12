Peterson Wealth Services Sells 55,284 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,284 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Oshkosh were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $127,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after purchasing an additional 822,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,193,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,896,000 after purchasing an additional 704,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,945.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 404,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,904.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 399,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,134 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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