Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $230,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 676,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 332,032 shares of company stock valued at $117,967,816 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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