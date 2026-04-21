PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical oil risk is boosting EV demand — analysts and outlets point to Strait of Hormuz tensions as a tailwind for EV adoption and a potential sales boost for Tesla. Read More.

Geopolitical oil risk is boosting EV demand — analysts and outlets point to Strait of Hormuz tensions as a tailwind for EV adoption and a potential sales boost for Tesla. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s energy-storage business may offset weakening car margins — Reuters and others highlight that energy storage/solar growth could stabilize revenue and margins as regulatory credits fade. Read More.

Tesla’s energy-storage business may offset weakening car margins — Reuters and others highlight that energy storage/solar growth could stabilize revenue and margins as regulatory credits fade. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi/Optimus narrative remains a large upside — management commentary and coverage argue that robotaxis/robots are the valuation drivers investors are watching beyond auto sales. Read More.

Robotaxi/Optimus narrative remains a large upside — management commentary and coverage argue that robotaxis/robots are the valuation drivers investors are watching beyond auto sales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market is in a holding pattern ahead of Q1 results — many previews warn a big post‑earnings move is likely; investors are focused on FSD progress, capex and robotaxi guidance. Read More.

Market is in a holding pattern ahead of Q1 results — many previews warn a big post‑earnings move is likely; investors are focused on FSD progress, capex and robotaxi guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/market wins in Europe for supervised FSD show incremental progress but mixed reception — Amsterdam pilot signals expansion potential yet raises safety debates. Read More.

Regulatory/market wins in Europe for supervised FSD show incremental progress but mixed reception — Amsterdam pilot signals expansion potential yet raises safety debates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves ahead of earnings: Jefferies nudged its price target higher but kept a hold rating — minor endorsement but not a bullish upgrade. Read More.

Analyst moves ahead of earnings: Jefferies nudged its price target higher but kept a hold rating — minor endorsement but not a bullish upgrade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mounting legal and customer backlash over Full Self‑Driving — high‑profile investors and owners are demanding refunds and suing, keeping regulatory and litigation risk front-and-center. Read More.

Mounting legal and customer backlash over Full Self‑Driving — high‑profile investors and owners are demanding refunds and suing, keeping regulatory and litigation risk front-and-center. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Safety/hardware concerns and owner lawsuits persist — critics say older Tesla hardware is effectively inadequate under some regulatory definitions, a reputational and legal headwind. Read More.

Safety/hardware concerns and owner lawsuits persist — critics say older Tesla hardware is effectively inadequate under some regulatory definitions, a reputational and legal headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition and autonomy startups intensify the race — new entrants (e.g., Humble’s cabless truck) highlight competitive pressure in autonomous trucking and mobility. Read More.

Competition and autonomy startups intensify the race — new entrants (e.g., Humble’s cabless truck) highlight competitive pressure in autonomous trucking and mobility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports of offshore profit shifting and tax reporting scrutiny add reputational and regulatory overhang. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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