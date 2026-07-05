PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,028.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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