PFG Investments LLC Purchases 28,553 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,277 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $6,690,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $5,426,292.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares in the company, valued at $30,933,036.47. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,103,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,470,500.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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