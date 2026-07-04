PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,299 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

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Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VZ opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 69.02%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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