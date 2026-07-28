Pfizer Inc. $PFE Holdings Cut by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 66,114 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 4.0% of Socorro Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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