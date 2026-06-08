Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.38% of Pfizer worth $533,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here