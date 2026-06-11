Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 691.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,508 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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