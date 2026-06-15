Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 55,278.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.19 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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