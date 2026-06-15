Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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