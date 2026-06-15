Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title

Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title

Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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