Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 77,679 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer said the U.S. FDA expanded the label for HYMPAVZI to include more hemophilia A and B patients, including children ages 6-11 and patients with inhibitors, which could broaden sales potential in a high-value rare disease market. Article Title

Pfizer said the U.S. FDA expanded the label for to include more hemophilia A and B patients, including children ages 6-11 and patients with inhibitors, which could broaden sales potential in a high-value rare disease market. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform from Underperform, saying the stock’s valuation has reset and the risk/reward looks more balanced ahead of key pipeline catalysts. Article Title

RBC Capital upgraded Pfizer to from Underperform, saying the stock’s valuation has reset and the risk/reward looks more balanced ahead of key pipeline catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted ongoing clinical progress, including updates to trials for its next-gen pneumococcal shot, obesity candidate SOLIS-1 , and early-stage research, reinforcing investor hopes that the pipeline can offset future patent and COVID-related revenue pressure. Article Title

Pfizer also highlighted ongoing clinical progress, including updates to trials for its next-gen pneumococcal shot, obesity candidate , and early-stage research, reinforcing investor hopes that the pipeline can offset future patent and COVID-related revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokerages now rate Pfizer around Hold , suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more proof emerges from the pipeline and growth strategy. Article Title

Several brokerages now rate Pfizer around , suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more proof emerges from the pipeline and growth strategy. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that Pfizer’s rich dividend yield may reflect cash-flow and debt concerns, while another noted CEO Albert Bourla is reconsidering Germany investments because of drug-pricing policy risks, both of which could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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