Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 242.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 993,496 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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