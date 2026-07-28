Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 55,019 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

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