Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,821,050 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Pfizer worth $397,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Pfizer stock slides following CFO exit, 2026 guidance reaffirmed

Pfizer reaffirmed its and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Positive Sentiment: The company moved quickly to appoint an interim finance chief , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Pfizer Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The company moved quickly to appoint an , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Reuters coverage of CFO departure

News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is the unexpected departure of the CFO, which can create uncertainty about financial discipline and near-term investor confidence, helping explain why PFE has been declining. Pfizer CFO to leave company for consumer goods role

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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