Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 58,975 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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