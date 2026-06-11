Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Position Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 72,177 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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