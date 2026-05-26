PGGM Investments Sells 27,622 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises about 2.2% of PGGM Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.56% of Iron Mountain worth $137,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,867.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $15,000,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 498,771 shares of company stock valued at $54,363,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.67.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

See Also

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