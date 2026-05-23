Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,173 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.3% of Associated Banc Corp's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PM opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a market cap of $294.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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