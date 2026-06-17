Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,908 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $161,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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