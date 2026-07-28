Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 345.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research set a $221.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.00.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PM opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $199.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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