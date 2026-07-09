Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,985 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,523 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,133,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $19,400,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,343.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 513,076 shares of the company's stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 492,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 141.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

See Also

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