Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,343.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 513,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 492,076 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,985 shares of the company's stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,133,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 349,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4,823.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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