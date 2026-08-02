Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,307 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 123,601 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company's stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,885 shares of the company's stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the company's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $47.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $42.49 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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