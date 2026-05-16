Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $24,606,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,630 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,532 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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