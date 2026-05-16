Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $888.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $775.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.05. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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