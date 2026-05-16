Phoenix Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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