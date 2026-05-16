Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 17,823 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vertiv by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 445,785 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company's stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $371.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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