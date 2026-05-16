Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 8,332 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $227.59 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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