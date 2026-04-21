Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,375 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,672 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $21,176,000. Finally, Summa Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 635,153 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $118,456,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here