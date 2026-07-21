Piar LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Piar LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 1.2% of Piar LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Piar LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7%

HOOD stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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