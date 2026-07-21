Piar LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Piar LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 4.5% of Piar LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Piar LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $407.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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