Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 24,148 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,476 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $124,672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,470,500.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $166.22.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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