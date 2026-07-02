Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 67,886 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,776 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.26% of Celsius worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $3,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Trading Up 8.8%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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