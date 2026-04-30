Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 10,968.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,374 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 390,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.04% of Disc Medicine worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,371,000 after purchasing an additional 319,621 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 257.1% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 430,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 3,329.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,836 shares of the company's stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 347,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,416.92. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $3,840,013. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.94 and a quick ratio of 21.94.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of ($19.88) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.80.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report).

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