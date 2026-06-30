Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $73,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $305,817,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after buying an additional 1,001,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,360,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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