Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $130.19 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 70,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $130,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $332.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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