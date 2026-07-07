Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.51 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 77,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,672,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $507,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after buying an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,912 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6%

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,237. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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