Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $151.34 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,936 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of McDonald's worth $151,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,895,768,000 after buying an additional 277,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $270.21 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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