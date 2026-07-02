Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $25.25 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,925 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 24,594 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $306.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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