Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $34.55 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.21% of US Foods worth $34,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 323.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $40,375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. Citigroup lifted their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on US Foods and gave the stock a "mixed" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on US Foods

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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