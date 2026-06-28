Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $517.97 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 551,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.78% of Xylem worth $517,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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