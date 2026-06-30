Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $52.98 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,064 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $268.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $259.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.02. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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