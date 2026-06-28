Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $544.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,170 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 234,114 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.46% of Intuit worth $544,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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