Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $91.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,934 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 137,919 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.35% of Tapestry worth $91,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,849,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $549,046,000 after buying an additional 846,553 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $325,034,000 after buying an additional 203,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 250.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $277,295,000 after buying an additional 1,750,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tapestry from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here