Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $95.52 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,253 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.49% of MongoDB worth $95,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Stock Up 7.7%

MDB opened at $338.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,132.50 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 139,182 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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